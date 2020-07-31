Malacañang expressed gratitude on Thursday to China for its assurance that the Philippines will be given priority once a vaccine for coronavirus disease is developed.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines is a friend to all countries.

"We thank the government of China because they have disclosed their position. As a close friend of China, the Philippines will benefit from the vaccine that they are developing," he said in a virtual press briefing.

He also expressed belief that other countries, such as the United States, which are developing their own vaccine will share it to the Philippines.

"They are fruits of an independent foreign policy where we are friends to all and enemies to no one," Roque added.

China assured that it will first consider the Philippines' request for access to COVID-19 vaccine once it is developed.

Beijing made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte said he talked with Chinese President Xi Jinping and asked him that the Philippines be given priority once China finally develops a vaccine. Celerina Monte/DMS