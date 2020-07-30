China said it will give priority to the Philippines' request for COVID-19 vaccine following talks between President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"The Philippines is a friendly close neighbor and we will give priority to its needs once we succeed in developing a vaccine," said Foreign Ministry spokesman

Wang Wenbin at a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

In his state of the nation address last Monday, Duterte said he had a telephone conversation with Xi and sought his assurance to give the Philippines priority access to the vaccine.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and the Philippines have been standing together with mutual assistance, turning anti-epidemic cooperation into a new highlight in bilateral relations," Wang said.

The Philippines has one of the highest infection rates in Southeast Asia with 83,673 cases and 1,947 deaths.

On its maritime disputes with the Philippines on the South China Sea, China said its "position on the South China Sea is consistent and clear.''

As has been proven, properly handling this issue is in the interests of both China and the Philippines and regional peace and stability," Wang said.

Wang said China is "ready to properly resolve maritime disputes with the Philippines through friendly consultations to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea and the entire region." DMS