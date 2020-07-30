President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an executive order directing a study for the adoption of a national position on a nuclear energy program.

EO 116, which Duterte signed on July 24, also provided for the creation of a Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee.

"The experience of a number of countries has shown that nuclear power can be a reliable, cost-competitive and environment-friendly energy source," the EO said.

"There is an imperative need to revisit the country's policy on nuclear energy and to determine its feasibility as a long term option for power generation," it added.

The NEP-IAC is headed by the Department of Energy, with the Department of Science and Technology as vice-chairperson.

The members of the committee are the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Interior and Local Government, Finance, and Foreign Affairs, National Economic and Development Authority, National Power Corporation, National Transmission Corporation, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Each member-agency shall designate a representative to the NEP-IAC, who shall hold a rank not lower than an Assistant Secretary or its equivalent.

The NEP-IAC shall be assisted by a Secretariat, which shall be complemented by existing personnel and offices from the member agencies.

Under the EO, the NEP-IAC shall conduct a prefeasibility study to evaluate and assess the need for and viability of introducing nuclear power into the State's energy mix, taking into consideration economic, security and environment implications, and engagement of the public and relevant stakeholders.

The Committee shall also evaluate and formulate a national strategy to include a roadmap and timeline in the preparation of a NEP, as well as measures to address infrastructure gaps and issues, and make appropriate recommendations; and review the existing legal framework, study the viability of nuclear energy, as well as existing facilities such as but not limited to the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.

The NEP-IAC is also directed to create subcommittees to facilitate decision-making on various issues that may arise in the course of study; and promulgate guidelines and rules for the effective implementation of the Order.

The Committee may also seek the assistance of other government agencies as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency and other international bodies.

"As may be necessary, the services of technical consultants of proven and internationally recognized expertise in nuclear technology may be engaged, subject to all applicable laws, rules and regulations," the EO said.

The NEP-IAC is required to submit a report to the Office of the President, through the Executive Secretary, every six months.

The funding requirements for the implementation of the Order shall be charged against available appropriations of the DOE.

The Order shall take effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS