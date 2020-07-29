President Rodrigo Duterte has warned that dead bodies could pile up again if suspected criminals go back to their old ways.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address on Monday, Duterte acknowledged that many Filipinos are worried due to uncertainties brought about by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

He said that many have been losing their jobs and livelihood.

"Concomitantly, the number of criminals will increase and crimes will increase. But let me assure you, for as long as I am President, there can never be a runaway crime in any of our cities. I will not allow that," the President said.

"I can assure you we will remain peaceful - relatively peaceful. Not very peaceful," Duterte said.

He warned the criminals that they know what will happen to them.

"I am addressing myself to the criminals. You commit holdups, you commit rapes, you commit all sorts of things and you harm the public, then I am your enemy. If you go back to old ways, like before, the cadavers will again pile up. For sure I will hunt you. Do not go back to your old ways," Duterte said.

He advised the criminals to look for another job or suffer.

Over 5,000 individuals have been killed under the Duterte administration's war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS