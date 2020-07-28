President Rodrigo Duterte rejected on Monday any possibility of the United States establishing a military base again in the country.

Duterte, in his fifth State of the Nation Address, said he read in previous reports that America has intended to return to its former base in Subic, Zambales.

"I'll just put on record my thoughts. I have nothing against America. I have nothing against China. But if you put bases here, you double the spectacle of a a most destructive (war), just like Manila during the Second World War during the retaking of the city, one of the most devastated cities in the world," he explained.

"If you put a base at this time, this will ensure if war breaks out, because there would be atomic arsenals brought in, this will ensure the extinction of the Filipino race," he added.

Tensions between the US and China have been increasing over the issue on coronavirus, trade and the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, among others.

The Philippines terminated in 1992 the military bases agreement signed in 1947 with the US. Celerina Monte/DMS