President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Monday his call to Congress to immediately pass a law reviving the death penalty through lethal injection.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address, Duterte said the death penalty will be applicable in crimes specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"I reiterate my call for the swift passage reviving the death penalty by lethal injection for crimes specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002," he said.

When there was no clapping from the attendees present at the Batasang Pambansa for his SONA, Duterte said he presumed that the members of Congress were not interested in reviving the law.

This prompted the lawmakers to applaud.

"This law will not only help us deter criminality but also save our children from illegal and dangerous drugs," Duterte said.

In 2006 during the administration of then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Congress passed Republic Act No. 9346 or An Act Prohibiting the Imposition of Death Penalty in the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS