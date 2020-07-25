Four Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel died while another one was injured after a UH-1D helicopter crashed in Isabela on Thursday evening.

Major General Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman said the Huey Helicopter with tail number 8308 crashed shortly after takeoff in the vicinity of the Tactical Operations Group -2 area, Cauayan Air Station, Cauayan City around 6:58pm.

Lt. Col. Aristides Galang, PAF spokesman, said the chopper from the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing was carrying five PAF personnel conducting Night Vision Goggles Proficiency Training.

“The PAF will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the incident,” he said.

Arevalo said two pilots, one officer and one crew died.

“The two pilots, the other officer, and one of the two aircrew perished. The other airman survived the crash and is now undergoing treatment. Release of their names were withheld until their next of kin have been notified,” he said.

“AFP Chief General Felimon Santos, Jr. expresses deep grief and extends condolences and prayers on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the families and colleagues of the airmen who perished in this air operations mishap,” said Arevalo.

“He commits to help facilitate the assistance and other entitlements of our gallant Philippine Air Force personnel who died in line of duty,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS