The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assures that the distribution of assistance to people will remain unhampered despite the recorded COVID-19 cases among its personnel in Central Visayas.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the distribution of cash assistance under the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of the government continued,

As of Friday, the Department of Health said Central Visayas with 10,270 COVID-19 cases is the second highest in country after the National Capitol Region.

"We wanted to clarify that with the disinfection of our field office in Region VII, the distribution of assistance for the people who were extremely affected by the crisis in the region will not be hampered," she said.

"We are doing payout activities, these are the big venue payouts for the wait listed or the additional families for the SAP," said Dumlao.

"We also have financial service providers, our partner in the distribution of assistance were the aid for the beneficiaries will directly be deposited or credited to the nominated account of beneficiaries, so that they can still recieved it despite the ongoing disinfection in our Field Office VII," she added. Robina Asido/DMS