The Department of Health (DOH) said recoveries recorded a daily high on Saturday.

There were 807 recoveries, which brought the total to 14,307. There were 12 deaths, putting the aggregate at 1,372.

There were 1,387 new cases, raising the tally to 54,222. From the new cases, there 918 fresh cases of which 595 came from other regions followed NCR with 261 and Central Visayas, 62.

Late cases reached 469, of which other regions accounted for 276, NCR 178 and Central Visayas 15. DMS