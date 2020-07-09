President Rodrigo Duterte has called Rappler CEO Maria Ressa a "fraud."

In a taped televised message early Wednesday, Duterte indicated that his administration is collecting what could be evidence to prove his allegation against Ressa.

"Ressa is a fraud, you should believe. Give us time. Too early for you to enjoy your awards. You are a fraud actually," he said.

"That's why we are just compiling at this stage. And someday in bold letters, we will show your incongruity. You are a fraud," the President added.

Rappler, a news website, has been critical to Duterte and his administration.

The government has filed several tax evasion cases against Ressa and Rappler.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has also revoked Rappler's permit to operate. But the case is still pending in court.

Recently, a trial court found Ressa and her former colleague in Rappler guilty for cyber libel.

Malacañang, however, denied that the administration had a hand in the cyber libel case, noting that the complainant was a private individual. Celerina Monte/DMS