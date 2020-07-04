The Department of Health (DOH) said Friday 1,531 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported, the biggest since the Philippines reports its first case of the virus in January.

Total cases are now at 40,336, DOH added. Out of the new cases, there are 688 fresh cases, of which 255 were in the National Capitol Region and 138 in Central Visayas.

There are 843 late cases.

Four hundred persons overcame COVID-19, the highest number of recoveries in a single day, which places the total at 11,073.

Six deaths were reported for a total of 1,280. DMS