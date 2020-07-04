President Rodrigo Duterte will assure soldiers that justice will be served for their four collegues who died in the hands of the policemen in Jolo during his visit in a military camp in Zamboanga City Friday.

In the "Laging Handa" press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will meet the military and police separately.

"The President will be there to give assurance that justice will be served. If there's anyone who committed wrong will be punished," he said.

He said Duterte is aware there could be soldiers who felt bad about what happened.

"He's there to lift the morale of the soldiers, as well as the policemen," Roque said, adding that Duterte wants this incident to be the last under his administration.

Two Army officers and two soldiers conducting an intelligence operation were killed Monday by policemen. The National Bureau of Investigation is probing the incident.

Asked on the risk that Duterte will take in visiting a military camp and meeting with other people, Roque said, "he's risking his life by going to Zamboanga but that is how important his mission is."

He said Duterte did not want animosity between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

Duterte might stay in Davao City until next week.

Roque said Duterte's next message to the public will be done in Davao. Celerina Monte/DMS