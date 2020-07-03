The administration of President Rodrigo Duterte had a "great" performance during the first four years, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Duterte marked his fourth year in office on June 30.

"So, it was actually a great performance as far as the economy is concerned...so it's been a great four years," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a virtual press briefing.

He noted that prior to coronavirus pandemic, the Philippines had the "best performing economy" not just in Southeast Asia but "one of the best" in the whole world.

Roque said the country's annual growth rate was high at over six percent in the past four years, inflation was under control and interest rates were low.

Roque also cited the "record" credit ratings, which are attestation that creditors believe the policies of the administration.

Roque also noted the approval ratings of the President, which were over 80 percent.

He said this shows that the Filipinos support Duterte's policies, including the war against illegal drugs.

"Unfortunately, we are hit by the pandemic. But based on the survey, overwhelming majority of our people support the actions being taken by the President," he added.

Duterte assumed office on June 30, 2016. But the Duterte administration has been accused of human rights violations, particularly on extrajudicial killings of drug suspects.

Complaints of crimes against humanity against Duterte has been pending before the International Criminal Court in relation to the government's bloody war on drugs.

The former Davao City mayor will step down as president in June 2022. Celerina Monte/DMS