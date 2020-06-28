hree drug suspects, including a Philippine Army reservist, were arrested in a buy bust operation in Quezon City on Saturday morning.

The buy-bust operation was conducted at the parking lot of Ever Gotesco Mall in Quezon City around 8:30 am.

The three drug suspects apprehended were Amel Abdul 31, Jonaid Londoy 27, and Omar Pagayawan, 35, a private first class.

Authorities recovered one kilogram of shabu worth P6.8 million pesos, the buy- bust money and one Honda Fit motorcycle from the suspects.

In a statement ,the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Task Force (JTF)- National Capital Region (NCR) said Pagayawan is under the National Capital Region Regional Community Defense Group and not under JTF-NCR.

1Lt. Arrianne Bichara, JTF NCR spokesperson, said after being arrested the joint task force requested for the delisting of Pagayawan.

Bichara said Pagayawan "previously rendered voluntary duty in Pasay City during the COVID 19 pandemic but his duty has been terminated on 15 June 2020".

"Pagayawan will be facing several charges like Violation of RA 9165 -Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Article 177 ? Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions and Article 179 - Illegal Use of Uniforms or Insignia both under the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines since he is wearing uniform with patches and insignias without authority," she said.

Philippine Army spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said "the Army Reserve Command will investigate this matter accordingly and if found guilty, he will be expelled from the service."

"We hold all our personnel, whether active soldiers or reservists, to the highest standards of military discipline and professionalism," he said. Robina Asido/DMS