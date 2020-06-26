Pushing for the modernization of jeepneys during this time of pandemic crisis is ''very unfair'' to drivers and operator who cannot afford it, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday.

“I am not against modernization. For me, to push that at this time and in this manner, I think, is very unfair to the jeepney drivers and operators that still cannot afford to modernize,” Robredo said in a TV interview.

“We have been talking as early as two years ago.We have been talking to jeepney drivers and operators already. And even them, they are not totally against modernization. What they are asking is to ease the terms so that they can afford (it),” she added.

Robredo said it’s just too much to push for it right now since some drivers and operators did not earn anything for three months.

“Then you will do this to ease out those who failed to modernize… you are making it hard for them,” she said.

Robredo said there is a transportation group which is advocating to allow public utility vehicles to ply but in very strict routes.

“It doesn’t make sense that we allowed business to operate without proper public transportation... The MRT, LRT lines even without ECQ are already long. How much more now? So for me, what they are doing now is not right,” Robredo said.

But according to Malacanang, they are not using the pandemic to phase out the jeepneys and push for transport modernization.

It said if the number of public vehicles is not enough, that’s the time they will allow traditional jeepneys to operate. It added they are considering it as long as these jeeps are still roadworthy. Ella Dionisio/DMS