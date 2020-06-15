Two cops died while two others were wounded after their police station was attacked by unidentified suspects in Parang, Sulu on Saturday evening.

Sulu Provincial Police Office (SPPO) said Parang Municipal Police Station was strafed by a still unidentified group around 6:30 pm.

The group left the station and escaped towards the Municipality of Indanan upon the arrival of the reinforcing units around 7:30 pm.

Two police personnel were declared dead-on-arrival at the Parang Municipal Hospital while the other two cops were wounded.

Hot pursuit operation is ongoing for the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa condemned the latest attack.

Gamboa extended the condolences of the entire PNP to the bereaved families of two policemen who died in the incident.

He also directed Police Brigadier General Manuel Abu, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PROBAR) chief, to provide necessary medical attention to other wounded police officers.

"I directed the PROBAR to launch hot pursuit operations, and investigation in coordination with our counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to bring the suspects to justice," he said.

PNP Special Action Force and personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Batallion 14 were deployed to reinforce the police station.

Gamboa reminded all PNP units in the region to be alert and vigilant to thwart similar attacks by lawless elements. Ella Dionisio/DMS