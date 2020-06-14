Philippine COVID-19 cases topped 25,000 on Saturday as it reported 607 new infections, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Out of the 607 new cases, fresh cases reached a record 504 while late cases hit 103. Total new cases are now at 25, 392. Metro Manila accounted for 246 of the fresh cases followed by 85 in Central Visayas.

Deaths reached 22, bringing the total to 1,074. It was the highest tally since mid-May. Persons who survived the COVID-19 virus amounted to 252 for an aggregate of 5,706 recoveries.

The Philippines is to announce on Monday whether to extend the current general community quarantine in Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna.

Metro Manila is considered the center of the COVID-19 pandemic DMS