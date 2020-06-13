Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured that the Philippines will be a "priority" once China fully develops a vaccine against coronavirus disease, Malacañang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said Duterte and Xi had a 38-minute phone conversation on Thursday night.

He said Duterte mentioned to his Chinese counterpart the need for cooperation in research trials for COVID-19 vaccine development and underscored the importance of making the vaccine accessible and affordable to all countries.

Roque said Xi assured Duterte of "his country’s commitment to make the vaccine available for all, adding that the Philippines, as a friendly neighbor, would certainly be a priority."

In a statement, the Office of Presidential Protocol and Office of Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs said the two leaders also discussed the "crucial strategies to restart economies under the new normal."

Duterte received Xi's full support in ensuring supply chain connectivity particularly in critical medical supplies and equipment, promoting the free flow of goods and resuming and completing priority infrastructure cooperation projects in the Philippines, it said.

The two leaders also reviewed the Philippine-China relations as they expressed appreciation for each other's "very warm" written messages on the occassion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties of the two countries.

"The exchange of letters demonstrated shared commitment to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation and articulated the resolve to uphold peace, stability, prosperity and principles of international law, including the rule of law," the OPP-OPAFA said.

The Philippines and China are embroiled in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea. Celerina Monte/DMS