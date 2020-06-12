About 75 percent of the Philippine economy has been revived after most parts of the country were placed under lockdown, Acting National Economic and Development Authority Director General Karl Kendrick Chua said on Thursday.

This as Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has been in contact with the local government units of their possible quarantine classification by June 16 but they could still appeal before President Rodrigo Duterte's public message set on Monday, June 15, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a virtual press briefing.

"On average, at this point in time, around 75 percent of the economy is open for business," Chua said in the same press briefing.

He cited that in the case of essential sectors like food and logistics and manufacturing, they are 100 percent operational for as long as they observe minimum health standards.

In services sector, the suggestion is 50 percent of workers are allowed on-site while 50 percent, work from home, he said.

Chua said the remaining 25 percent of businesses which are not yet operational are those on leisure activities, tourism and non-essentials.

Metro Manila and a few other areas are under general community quarantine where other businesses are not yet allowed to operate contrary to most parts of the country, which are already under the modified GCQ.

The President is expected to announce on Monday the approved new quarantine classifications of the provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities in the country.

"As we speak, the DILG is already in contact with the local government units. So, they already knew their posdible classification and they are now given an opportunity to appeal so that when the President announce on Monday, the appeals have been completed," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS