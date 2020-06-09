Newly-appointed Health Undersecretary for Special Concerns Leopoldo Vega vowed on Monday "good coordination" to ensure that the needs of the people are properly given amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Vega joined Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a virtual press briefing in Malacañang, his first since he was named as health undersecretary late last week.

"I think the most important here is a very good coordination between the Department of Health and how it is able to respond to the needs and services of the community that it has to be, and to harmonize with what the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) would want, and to respond for. So for me, this is a huge responsibility in terms of making sure that the services are given and it creates an impact to the community," Vega said when asked on the possible changes he would bring to DOH.

Vega was appointed shortly after Duterte became angry upon learning that the benefits for the health workers who got severely sick and who died due to COVID-19 had not been released yet. Duterte has given the DOH until June 9 to release the cash aid to the beneficiaries.

Vega, the medical chief of the Davao City-based Southern Philippine Medical Center, said he was very humbled and honored for the trust and confidence that Duterte has given him.

"And I’m taking the challenge for this kind of new field of work in my capacity," Vega, who specializes in cardiothoracic surgery, said.

Asked if Vega would soon replace Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Roque said, "I don't know if he is the successor of the Secretary. But the context of his appointment, and I was in Davao, the President was very unhappy with the delay (in giving benefits for the frontliners who perished and who got sick)."

Roque said Duterte mentioned that there should be a person who could be relied on at the DOH.

Asked on the possibility of Duterte appointing him as the new DOH chief, Vega said, "I don’t think I can answer it right now. But it’s too theoretical and I’m just preparing myself for undersecretary so I cannot fathom being secretary at this time."

There were earlier calls for Duterte to replace Duque due to his alleged inefficiency and the reported overpriced medical equipment for COVID-19 that the DOH purchased.

Meanwhile, Roque said there is a possibility that Duterte would continue to stay in Davao City and hold meetings there, including with IATF members.

"Well, we just parted ways last Thursday, I’ll have to check his schedule. But whether be it in Manila or in Davao, he continues to discharge his function including meeting with the select members of the IATF as usual," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS