Two drug suspects, including a Chinese national, were killed and over P200-million worth of illegal drugs were seized from them in a buy-bust operation in Parañaque City last Saturday.

Director General Wilkins Villanueva, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief, said the operation was conducted by joint operatives from PDEA-National Capital Region and Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group at Uniwide Coastal Mall in Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, Parañaque City around 4:30 pm

Villanueva said operatives encountered the suspects during the operation which resulted in the death of the two suspects identified as Jin Long Cai, a Chinese national, and Danny Apiga.

“The suspects were declared dead by the responding Medical Team of 101 Fire and Rescue (from) Parañaque City while there was no reported casualty on the side of the PDEA and police operatives,” he said.

Authorities confiscated 36 large packs of suspected shabu wrapped in a Chinese marking packaging weighing around 36 kilograms with estimated value of P244.8 million, one vehicle and two pistols.

This was the second accomplishment by joint PDEA-PNP after the P5.1 billion in Marilao, Bulacan last June 4.

“The PNP and PDEA are now working as one to get rid of the source of dangerous drugs that endangers the very existence of our communities,” Villanueva said.

“On the other hand, my utmost respect to all PNP and PDEA operatives for being professional under pressure and strong adversity. You really are the show window of the Philippine Drug Law Enforcement,” he added.

The PDEA chief also thanked PNP chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa for his strong commitment to President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs”.

Meanwhile, seized items were turned over to PDEA Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis. Ella Dionisio/DMS