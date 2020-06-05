Around P5 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized from a Chinese suspect and two others during a buy-bust operation in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday.

An initial report said operatives from Philippine National Police- Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) conducted the operation around 3pm at Meralco Village, Barangay Lias, in Marilao, Bulacan which resulted in the arrest of Yuwen Cai, Angela and Ma. Lyn Miole Tulio.

Confiscated were around 756 kilos of suspected shabu amounting to P5,140,800,000.

The PNP public information office (PIO) said Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa will be at the scene of the buy-bust. Ella Dionisio/DMS