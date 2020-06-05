Malacañang said on Thursday religious gatherings are now allowed in areas under modified general community quarantine provided that the number of attendees is up to 50 percent capacity of the venue.

In a virtual press briefing in Davao City, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also said individuals 21 years old below and 60 years old and above and those with immunodefficiency, comorbidity or other health risks, and pregnant women, except those working and for other necessities, are barred from going out in areas under MGCQ.

The amended guidelines are contained in Resolution No. 43 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, June 3.

"Good news for those who want to go to the church..for the places under MGCQ - I repeat, for those under MGCQ, you can now hold mass gatherings for religious purposes, but up to 50 percent of the seating or venue capacity only," Roque said.

The IATF also approved work conferences with participants limited to 50 percent of the seating or venue capacity.

However, the IATF also changed its decision in allowing 21 years old and below and 60 years old and up from going out of their homes in areas under MGCQ, Roque said.

"Any person below twenty-one years old, those who are sixty years old and above, those with immunodeficieny, comorbidity, or other health risks, and pregnant women shall be required to remain in their residences at all times: Provided that all activities and movements allowed under other Sections of these Guidelines for the foregoing persons shall continue to be permitted under MGCQ," Resolution 43 read.

It said the movement of all persons in areas placed under MGCQ shall be limited to accessing essential goods and services, for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate and for other activities permitted in the guidelines.

The IATF also changed the definition of accommodation establishments to include but not limited to hotels, resorts, apartment hotels, tourist inns, motels, pension houses, private homes used for homestay, ecolodges, serviced apartments, condotels, and bed and breakfast facilities.

The accommodation establishments may operate only upon the issuance of a Certificate of Authority to operate by the Department of Tourism.

Hotel operations shall be limited to the provision of basic accommodation services to guests through an in-house skeleton workforce, the Resolution said.

Ancillary establishments within the premises, such as restaurants, cafes, bars, gyms, spas, and the like, shall not be allowed to operate or to provide room service.

But accommodation establishments may prepare packed meals for distribution to guests who opt for the same and food orders for take-out and delivery only, the task force added. Celerina Monte/DMS