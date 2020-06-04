More than 100 foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly being involved in a non-registered Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Quezon City last Tuesday.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) conducted the raid at Scout Lazcano, Barangay Laging Handa, Quezon City around 8:30 pm which resulted to the arrest of 151 foreign workers.

NCRPO did not disclose the nationality of the arrested workers but of the 151, 133 were male and 18 were female.

The operation stemmed from a confidential informant regarding an alleged POGO operation in the area, authorities conducted surveillance monitoring and upon confirmation that the establishment is violating general community quarantine rules, they plotted the operation.

Recovered were assorted cellphones, computer units and gadgets; and cash amounting to P213, 880.

According to the barangay, the suspects did not secure a business permit.

A request for verification of registration was made with Business Permit and Licensing Department (BPLD) of Quezon City.

The arrested suspects and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City for documentation and appropriate disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS