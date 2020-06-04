The Philippine government is looking forward to continuing its "strong military partnership" with the United States after President Rodrigo Duterte decided to suspend the pending termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with Washington, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a statement which he read before the members of the press at the DFA headquarters in Pasay City, that Duterte instructed him to inform via diplomatic note the US Embassy that the government has decided to suspend the pending abrogation of the military treaty, which has several months more to run as stipulated in the agreement.

"We look forward to continuing our strong military partnership with the United States even as we continue to reach out to our regional allies in building a common defense towards enduring stability and peace and continuing economic progress and prosperity in our part in the world," he said.

In a note sent to US Embassy in Manila dated June 1, a copy of which was posted by Locsin in his Twitter account on Tuesday, said "in light of political and other developments in the region," the Philippines suspended the termination of the agreement regarding "Treatment of United States Forces Visiting the Philippines" contained in Note No. 20-0463 dated Feb. 11, 2020.

Locsin admitted that Duterte's decision to suspend the termination of the VFA had something to do with the coronavirus disease pandemic and "heightened super power tensions."

"I will answer only one question which I will ask myself: Why did he (Duterte) change his mind? A man who does not change his mind cannot change anything. He ran on the slogan 'change is coming.' But in the vast and swiftly changing circumstances of the world, the time of pandemic and heightened super power tensions, a world leader must be quick in mind and fast on his feet for the safety of our nation and the peace of the world," he said.

Some quarters, including the US, have accused China of advancing its claim in the South China Sea while the world was busy with the pandemic.

The Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries have also claims in the South China Sea.

Locsin assured that the Philippines' decision should not alarm any country.

"Let me assure you that this action alarms no countries in Asia and the rest of the world. On the contrary it greatly reassures everyone," he sad.

"Everyone now is free to speculate about what is clear and true on its face. But the reckless and bad intention may undo, though I doubt they have the credibility the good that we all, women and men of peace and goodwill, seek," the DFA chief added.

In the note sent by the DFA to US Embassy in Manila, the department said, "The suspension shall start on even date and shall continue for six months, which period is extendible by the Philippines for another six months, after which the tolling of the initial period in Note Verbale No. 20-0463 dated 11 February 2020 shall resume."

Duterte earlier decided to abolish the VFA following the US decision to cancel the visa of former police chief and now Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

The US included in its 2020 budget law provision banning Philippine officials involved in the detention of opposition Senator Leila de Lima as well as those allegedly involved in human rights violations.

Dela Rosa suspected that the cancellation of his visa was due to the alleged extrajudicial killings involving drug suspects when he was still the head of the Philippine National Police. Celerina Monte/DMS