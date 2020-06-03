The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed restaurant dine-in operations in areas under the modified general community quarantine.

In a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, warned that any restaurant, which would violate the minimum health standards would face closure.

"The dine-in operations have already been approved but it doesn't mean that it's like fiesta and the place could be used for drinking sessions. And the dine-in now is only for areas under MGCQ," he said in a press briefing.

He added that the capacity for dine-in restaurants is up to 50 percent only.

For restaurants/fast food establishments in areas under GCQ, Roque said they have to wait for further announcements.

Metro Manila and other few areas with high cases of coronavirus disease are still under GCQ

IATF Resolution No. 42, which was issued on June 1, said the Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Tourism made joint recommendations for the resumption of restaurant dine-in operations.

"The resumption of, and continued operations of restaurant dine-in services shall be subject to the proprietors' compliance with the proper health protocols set by the DTI and DOT," the resolution read.

The DTI and DOT were tasked to establish "post-audit" mechanism to determine noncompliance to the prescribed minimum health protocol which shall be a ground for temporary closure to allow the outlet to correct the deficiencies, it added.

For dine-in restaurant or fast food establishments, Roque said the minimum public health standard protocols are the following:

For non-single use menu, upon entry, the customers shall be escorted to assigned table with corresponding number and they will select orders from the menu placed on the table or from the order taker with social distancing; both the customer/s and server/s sanitize their hands after placing order and/or payment; handing of payment to server after confirming orders is encouraged; and there are no buffet and self-service areas.

Other minimum health standards protocols include putting up of separate hand washing sinks/basins for kitchen staff and dine-in customers; closure of play areas; designated area for take away/pick-up; contactless drive-thru counters; no physical contact during payment; provision of small trays for accepting cash; alternative modes of payment; and regular sanitation of high contact areas and surfaces.

The manager on duty should ensure that the guidelines are complied with by all customers and personnel inside the restaurant/fast food establishment. Celerina Monte/DMS