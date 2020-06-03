Malacanang defended on Tuesday the need to amend the Human Security Act after it was certified as urgent bill by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, citing books published by Cambridge, said the anti-terrorism law in the Philippines is one of the most lenient in the world.

"So, the provisions to be amended in the Human Security Act is based on the laws existing in other countries like United Kingdom, Untied States, and (other) European (countries), Australia," he said in a virtual press briefing.

He said there were no "draconian" provisions that the Palace has been pushing under the amended anti-terrorism law.

Some quarters have been questioning the timing of Duterte's action certifying as urgent the passage of the bill despite the current health crisis due to coronavirus disease pandemic.

There were also concerns that authorities might abuse their powers once the amendments to the Human Security Act push through.

Roque said the bill to change the law has been pending since the 17th Congress and now it is 18th Congress.

"And let us not forget, we are not strangers to terrorism - there was violence in Marawi, and the Abu Sayyaf (Group) is still there in Sulu," Roque added.

Meanwhile, Roque also said Duterte might call for a special session in case Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan Heal As One Act is not extended by Congress before it adjourns session starting June 6.

"Now when it comes to We Heal As One Act, well, Congress will adjourn soon. Let's face it, if there's really a need to pass (its amendments) as soon as possible, there might be a need for a special session," he said.

But he added, whether an amendment could be done before session ends or during a special session or when session resumes, the Palace could not see a problem because Duterte was able to use the law to implement some measures against coronavirus disease crisis, such as purchase of COVID-19-related medical equipment without undergoing bidding, and on the budget realignment.

The Palace wants RA 11469 to be extended for another three months or until September so Duterte could further use the power given to him by Congress in the government's efforts against COVID-19.

Under the Bayanihan Act, which Duterte approved on March 24, 2020, it shall be in full force and effect only for three months, unless extended by Congress. Celerina Monte/DMS