Domestic flights in the Philippines are not yet allowed despite easing of quarantine measures due to opposition from local government units, officials said on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, National Task Force on COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., however, said the number of inbound overseas Filipinos would be increased up to 1,500 in the coming days after the government has declogged the quarantine facilities of 24,000 stranded returning OFWs.

"I talked to CAB (Civil Aviation Board) and CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), and apparently the problem is the local government units are refusing to admit passengers from the domestic flight," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in the same press briefing.

But Galvez said the Department of Transportation has submitted to the NTF the list of possible local flights.

He said the NTF will consult with the LGUs, which were afraid to allow "open travel because of (possible) importation (of COVID-19 cases)."

But he said the NTF will increase the number of inbound passengers composed of returning OFWs, including the seafarers.

The official said the government will also open this week Clark airport in Pampanga for inbound OFWs.

Galvez explained that currently incoming OFWs only passed through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the limit was only 400 to 600 passengers daily.

"Now that the 24,000 (stranded) OFWs (in Metro Manila) have already returned to their homes, we will now increase (the inbound passengers) to 1,000 to 1,500 a day because we are expecting 42,000 OFWs coming this June," he said.

Galvez said the Clark airport will be opened this week as it has a testing capacity for COVID-19.

In Clark, he told Manila Shimbun that 1,200 returning overseas Filipinos will be accommodated per week while the rest will be at NAIA.

Galvez said once the modular testing centers are also installed in Cebu airport, the government will also open it.

The government will also coordinate with Davao City and General Santos City airports for possible opening also in the future, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS