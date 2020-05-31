Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomed the approval of an anti-terror bill in a hearing of two committees at the House of Representative on Friday.

"The DND (Department of National Defense) welcomes the approval by the House Committees on Public Order and Safety, and National Defense and Security of a proposed bill which will strengthen the government's response against terrorism," Lorenzana said Saturday.

"The Human Security Act of 2007 is no longer responsive to the evolving nature of the threats we face, hence the need for a new law," he added.

The measure, which is based on the adopted Senate version of the bill, is seen to toughen up the law against terrorism. Robina Asido/DMS