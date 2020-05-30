Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that the construction of a fishermen shelter in Pagasa Island is completed.

"He ( Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade) was talking of the fishermen’s shelter that the BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources) a bureau under DOTr has built," he said.

"Fishing has always been done in the waters adjacent to Pag-asa. To support this industry the BFAR constructed a shelter for our fishing ships where they can shelter in inclement weather. This shelter is likewise finished," he added.

Lorenzana made a response when asked about the statement of Tugade on the. completion of port in Pagasa Island.

In a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night, Tugade mentioned that the local government of Palawan is set to turn over the port to DOTr by June 12.

Lorenzana said the construction of the beaching ramp in the Island is nearing its completion and it will be followed by the repair of runway.

"The beaching ramp that we are building is 97 percent finished. For all intents and purposes, it’s complete," he said.

"The next phase is for the repair and concreting of the runway and we expect this to be complete in a year’s time from the time the contract is signed because the runway (repair) is a separate project," he added.

Lorenzana also reiterated the government's plan to make the Pagasa Island a tourist destination when all repairs and construction are completed.

"We’ll see after the facilities are complete if the plan to make it a tourist destination is viable," he said. Robina Asido/DMS