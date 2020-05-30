By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Thursday night the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management on Emerging Infectious Diseases to place Metro Manila under the general community quarantine despite the sudden spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in the country.

The supposed IATF Resolution No. 40, which circulated online earlier in the day, showed that Metro Manila, which was classified as "high-to-moderate-risk," was one of the areas in the country to be placed under GCQ from June 1 to 15.

But in the same resolution, it said that all identified high-risk barangays within Metro Manila shall be subject to "zoning concept" to be implemented by the National Task Force on COVID-19.

Duterte said other places to remain under GCQ are Davao City, Regions 2, 3, 4-A, Pangasinan, and Albay.

"The rest of the country will be placed under modified general community quarantine," he said.

But under the supposed IATF Resolution No. 40, there were other areas to be placed under GCQ while Cebu City would be under modified enhanced community quarantine.

The Department of Health reported that as of Thursday afternoon, there were 539 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 15,588, with a total 3,598 recoveries and 921 deaths.DMS