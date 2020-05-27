Lt. General Erickson Gloria will assume as the Western Command (WesCom) within the week.

This was announced by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr. as Gloria relinquished his post as the deputy chief of staff (TDCS) of the AFP to assume his new position on May 28.

Gloria will replace Vice Admiral Rene Medina in a change of command and retirement ceremon.

"Congratulations Erick on your new assignment as the new commander of Western Command! Palawan will be your new responsibility but GHQ (general headquarters) will always be your home and Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff AFP will always be your family," Santos said as he led the change of chief of office ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

"As the chief executor and adviser on matters pertaining to policy formulation and implementation, and command decision-making process through completed staff actions, the OTDCSAFP plays a very important role in overseeing and ensuring that the different staff and services are working harmoniously towards the direction set by the AFP leadership,” he added.

Gloria was replaced by the current AFP Inspector General Lt. Gen. Antonio Ramon Lim in an acting and concurrent capacity.

According to AFP, Gloria previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, J1; Wing Commander, 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing; Deputy Commander, Air Mobility Command; and Deputy Commander, Air Logistic Command.

"He was also designated as Squadron Commander, 5051st Search and Rescue Squadron based in Palawan; 5053rd Search and Rescue Squadron in General Santos City; and Commander of the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing," the AFP said.

"Gloria is a tactical and rescue pilot and holds a command pilot rating in the Philippine Air Force. Early in his military career, he was awarded with different aircrew qualifications that range from pilot, element lead, flight commander, test pilot, and instructor pilot for the UH-1H and Bell 205," it stated.

He also qualified as a pilot of the Sikorsky S-76A. He logged more than 2,500 accident-free flight hours and was likewise awarded the Command Pilot Badge for his feat, it added.

Medina who served in the military for over 38 years "is an accomplished and experienced naval commander, with command tours in four Philippine Navy vessels specifically BRP Leopoldo Regis (PG847), BRP Apollo Tiano (PG851), BRP Salvador Abcede (PG114) and BRP Artemio Ricarte (PS37)".

"Before assuming as Commander of Western Command on March 2019, Vice Admiral Medina was the Commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, the largest naval operating force of the Philippine Navy and the recipient of the prestigious award as Naval Operating Forces of the Year 2018," said AFP. Robina Asido/DMS