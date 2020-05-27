The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases might come up with a decision on Wednesday on the quarantine measures to be enforced after May 31 in Metro Manila and other parts of the country, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF is set to hold a meeting, including consultation with religious leaders, on Tuesday.

"Well, let's wait for the decision of the IATF because we expect that perhaps by tomorrow there is already a decision," he said when asked what would happen after May 31.

He said the factors to be considered in making the decision would be on the COVID-19 cases doubling rate, the critical care capacity of the areas, and the effect on the economy.

From May 16 until May 31, IATF has placed Cebu City and Mandaue City under the enhanced community quarantine while the national Capital Region, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales and Angeles City under modified ECQ.

The rest of the country has been under the general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Whatever recommendations that the IATF would make would be subject to the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte. In the past, Duterte usually approved the IATF's proposals.

Earlier, the National Task Force COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said that they could also propose to enforce the lockdown by barangay or by compound where there were high cases of COVID-19 instead of region-wide.

Under MECQ only few businesses are allowed to operate and public transportation remains barred.

Under GCQ, more businesses could open up and public transportation are allowed subject to certain minimum health standards. Celerina Monte/DMS