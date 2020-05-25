President Rodrigo Duterte urges Filipino Muslims to be ''agents of change'' as they celebrate Eid'l Fitr or the festival of breaking the fast which marks the end of Ramadan.

In his messages, Duterte expressed hope that the Muslim's "time in prayer has nourished your inner strength and fortitude to stay true to the inherent goodness of humanity as we shun the evils that permeate our society."

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, may the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you all on the occasion of Eid'l Fitr," he said.

"I join our Muslim brothers and sisters as they conclude the holy month of Ramadan. As you celebrate the Breaking of the Fast, may the clarity of thought and wisdom that you have attained from this undertaking inspire you to be the living examples of what is best in the Islamic faith," the commander-in-chief added.

Duterte also expressed trust that the Muslims will remain committed in breaking down barriers that divides the society.

"As you further carry out your role as stewards of peace, love and understanding, I trust that you will remain committed in breaking down barriers that divide and further estrange us from one another," he said.

"It is only in our everyday lives that our religious doctrines find meaningful relevance as it is through our actions and deeds that we attest to the benevolence and grace of the Creator," the commander-in-chief said.

"Harnessing the best of our capabilities and perspectives, let us be agents of change in our communities as we contribute to the enlightenment of our nation. I wish you a solemn and blessed occasion," he added. Robina Asido/DMS