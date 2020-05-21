The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will help the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in distributing of cash aid in "identified problematic areas" in the country.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said this was proposed by the military during planning with the DSWD.

"The AFP shall provide the necessary assistance to the DSWD in the priority distribution of the SAP in identified problematic areas," he said.

Arevalo said problematic areas includes places "where there were reported anomalies; geographically isolated barangays in far flung and island municipalities; locations where Communist Terrorist Groups and other threat groups prevent the orderly distribution of SAP."

"We will employ in this task our experience in distributing election paraphernalia during local polls," he said.

Arevalo admitted that sending troops to assist the DSWD may affect their security operations but he also assures that it will not impede the"operational success" of the military forces.

"This may affect our security operations only in terms of adjustments in our troops deployment but not enough to hamper operational success," he added.

Arevalo said during May 10 to 13, fifteen rebels were killed in a series of encounters while the military are assisting local government units in anti COVID-19 activities. Robina Asido/DMS