Government troops have neutralized three alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Patikul, Sulu last Saturday.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said the hour-long clashed transpired in Sitio Tubig, Paliya, Danag in Patikul, Sulu around 10:44am.

Encinas said combat troops of the 21st Infantry Battalion conducted a blockade and engaged around 20 militants which resulted to the death of three bandits.

Five soldiers sustained slight wounds in the incident, he said.

Encinas added augmenting troops further delivered fire and blocked possible withdrawal routes of the enemies.

“Troops currently pursue the fleeing bandits,” he said.

According to Major General Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, bloodstains were found in the enemy position, indicating of heavy casualties inflicted by the troops on the ASG.

Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said the military would continue to employ reasonable amount of combat power to pressure and debilitate the terror group in Sulu.

"We will sustain our security operations against the terrorists until we win the peace in Sulu and other parts of Western Mindanao Command area of responsibility (WMC AOR)," said Sobejana. Ella Dionisio/DMS