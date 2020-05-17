At least two persons died while another one went missing after Tropical Storm ''Ambo'' is moving out of the Luzon land mass after landing in Samar.

A report from the Quezon provincial police said the fatality was Lourdes Ariola Quinto, 62, who sustained a head injury after after the concrete wall of their house at Brgy San Vicente Silangan, Catanauan municipality collapsed Friday morning.

Another victim identified as Melencio Perlas Quinto, 66, was injured in the same incident, police said.

According to the Camarines Norte Police, Lorenzo Novelo, 54, from Sta. Elena municipality died due to electrocution on Thursday night.

His partner, identified as Angelica Lotino, 31, was injured.

It can be recalled that five persons were injured in Eastern Visayas while the two were reported missing victims in the region were found, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

In Isabela province, Robin Angoluan, 44, went missing as the Cagayan River rose in Brgy. Mabantad North, Cauayan City, Isabela on Friday afternoon

As of 5 pm, ''Ambo'' was spotted at 110 km north-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte with winds of 65 kph and gusts of 80 kph while moving north at 30 kph.

Pagasa said Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros), and the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna) remain under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One.

As of 8 am, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded 14 stranded cargo drivers and helpers in Southern Luzon, particularly in Romblon and Northern Quezon due to ''Ambo''.

"The operations of seven rolling cargoes and three motorbancas are also temporarily suspended, while eight vessels and 56 motorbancas are taking shelter in said region," PCG said. Robina Asido/DMS