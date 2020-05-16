Malacañang has extended its sympathies to the family, relatives and friends of former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta, who passed away Thursday.

"Our sincerest condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and colleagues of former Senator Maria Teresa 'Tessie' Aquino-Oreta who passed away yesterday, May 14, at the age of 75," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement on Friday.

He cited Aquino-Oreta's "distinguished career" in public service.

She served the country as a senator during the 11th and 12th Congress and as representative during the 8th, 9th, and 10th Congress.

"May perpetual light shine upon the late Senator, and that her soul, through the mercy of God, rest in eternal peace," Roque said.

Aquino-Oreta is the aunt of former President Benigno Aquino III being the youngest sister of late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. Celerina Monte/DMS