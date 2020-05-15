Typhoon ''Ambo'' continues to gain strength even after hitting the land area of Eastern Samar on Thursday afternoon, putting officials on the alert to follow social distancing and health protocols in evacuating families out of the storm's path.

The Office of Civil Defense said regional disaster risk reduction and management councils (RDRRMCs) were reminded that social distancing will be observed in evacuations due to the coronavirus disease 2019 ( COVID-19).

"The RDRRMC were given reminders that the evacuation procedures should ensure social distancing, in transportation and the evacuees should wear masks while the personnel should also wear PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment), and there should be enough space to observe physical distancing at the evacuation center," OCD spokesman Mark Timbal told Daily Manila Shimbun.

"These were relayed to the (local government units) LGUs," he added.

According to the state weather bureau ''Ambo'' has made landfall over the area of San Policarpo, Eastern Samar at 12:15 pm.

As of 4pm, the eye of Typhoon ''Ambo'' was last spotted at the vicinity of San Jose De Buan, Samar moving at 15 kph with maximum winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 255 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said ''Ambo'' is expected to reach the vicinity of Catanuan, Quezon by Friday afternoon, then at Licuan-Baay, Abra by Saturday afternoon, and at 50km West of Basco, Batanes by Sunday.

''Ambo'' is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Catanduanes, and southern portion of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and southernmost portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong), and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Tarangnan, San Sebastian, Hinabangan), and Biliran were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Three

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two was raised over the southern portion of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Real), Marinduque, Romblon, Laguna, and southeastern portion of Batangas (Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Taysan, Rosario, Lobo, Sanjuan) as well as the northernmost portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Palo, Tacloban City, Jaro), the rest of Samar, and the rest of Eastern Samar.

Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Bataan, Pampanga, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Tarlac, Zambales, Oriental Mindoro, eastern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Binmaley, San Carlos, Urbiztondo, Basista, Bayambang, Bautista, Calasiao, Alcala, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Dagupan, Mangaldan, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Manaoag, Urdaneta, Villasis, Sto. Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Sta. Maria, Natividad, Tayug, Asingan, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian) , rest of Quezon, and rest of Batangas, the rest of northern portion of Leyte (Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Ormoc, Merida, Isabel, Ormoc City, Albuena, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Barauen, Julita, Dulag), the northeastern portion of Capiz (Pilar), the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad), and Northern Cebu (Medelin, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Bantayan, Santa Fe) were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One.

As of 12 pm cargo drivers and helpers stranded in Bicol Region because of Typhoon ''Ambo''.

"The operations of 133 rolling cargoes and five cargo vessels are also temporarily suspended, while 17 vessels and two motorbancas are taking shelter in the Bicol region," PCG said.

"The PCG Operations Center is on 24/7 nationwide monitoring to oversee the cancellation of vessel movement and to ensure the safety of lives and properties at all costs," it added.