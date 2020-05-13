The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will comply with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to assist the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on distributing cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program of the government.

"The AFP will comply," Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Hearing this directive from the Commander in Chief, our field commanders will institute necessary adjustments in our troops deployment," he said.

"We feel the express desire of the President to provide immediate intervention measures to address the need to bring amelioration assistance to the people forthwith," he added.

Duterte ordered Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista to request for the help of the military on the distribution of the cash assistance.

Duterte issued his directive during a meeting with cabinet officials which was aired on Tuesday. Robina Asido/DMS