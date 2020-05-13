President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P2-million bounty for anyone who could give information for the arrest or neutralization of a commander of the communist New People's Army.

This as Duterte also ordered the military and police to kill the Maoist rebels, otherwise, they would be the one to be killed.

"So, what is my order?...they are killing my soldiers, they did that many times already. Did they free anyone? (The NPA) killed them. So, you kill them (also)," he said in a taped televised message aired on Tuesday morning.

Duterte added, "if you have killed a commander or you can tell us where that commander is sleeping...just let me know. Two million for the top commander," he said.

Duterte said if a police or military personnel was the one who gave the information of the whereabouts of the NPA leader, he would be transferred to another place to avoid retaliation from the Reds.

He dissuaded the public from giving the information to local officials, such as mayor or governor, since they could be sympathizers of the NPA.

"The reason why they (NPA) thrive until now is because there are some local officials, they are actively supporting the Communist Party of the Philippines," he said.

Duterte admitted the military had doubted him for being a supporter of the communist rebels when he was still mayor of Davao City.

Duterte terminated the peace talks with the communist rebels in late 2017 and declared the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations due to their continued atrocities. Celerina Monte/DMS