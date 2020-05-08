ABS-CBN Corp. on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order to stop the National Telecommunications Commission from implementing its cease and desist order to shut down the broadcast firm.

In a 46-page petition, ABS-CBN appealed to the SC justices to set aside the cease and desist order issued by NTC and rule on a permanent injunction against its implementation.

The NTC’s order, issued on Tuesday, forced the ABS-CBN to stop broadcasting. Its 25-year congressional franchise lapsed on May 4.

ABS-CBN told the SC that the NTC has committed grave abuse of discretion when it issued a cease and desist order instead of a provisional authority to allow ABS-CBN and its stations to continue operating until Congress grants a new franchise.

ABS-CBN said the cease and desist order violated its right to equal protection of the law as well its right to due process, because it was issued without due notice and hearing.

The media network also stressed that the cease and desist order also violates the right of the public to information and curtail freedom of speech, as well as cause serious damage on ABS-CBN and thousands of its employees. DMS