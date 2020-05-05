A few residents in Tondo District 1 sneaked out of their homes along the narrow alleys despite the implementation of the 48-hour hard lockdown, which began on Sunday.

Because of the hot weather, residents go out to buy ice from their neighbors.

Since authorities were not able to monitor the narrow alleys, some went out to visit or check their relatives who live nearby.

As of Monday morning, hundreds of hard lockdown violators in Tondo District 1 were apprehended by authorities.

"Since the implementation of the 48-hour hard lockdown in Tondo 1 Sunday, about 204 quarantine violators have been apprehended by the Manila Police District," Manila City public information office (PIO) said. Robina Asido/DMS