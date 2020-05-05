Malacañang hailed on Monday the promotion of Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle to the rank of Cardinal-Bishop.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace congratulates Tagle, whose promotion was the highest title of a Cardinal in the Catholic Church.

"Your success, Your Eminence, is also the success of the entire Filipino people. Thank you for the honor and congratulations," he said in a virtual press briefing.

Pope Francis has appointed Tagle to the position of Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in Vatican City.

Prior to that, he was the Archbishop of Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been at odds with the Catholic Church due to its opposing stance on some of the government's policies, claimed last March that Tagle was removed by the Pope as Manila Archbishop for allegedly channeling funds to the opposition and he was being investigated.

But the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines refuted Duterte's claim. Celerina Monte/DMS