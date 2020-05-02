The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) recorded 10 rebels killed and seven apprehended during military operations since the government's ceasefire against the communists was lifted more than two weeks ago.

This was disclosed by AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo in a statement issued on Friday.

"Starting 00:00 of 19 March2020, in deference to the order of President Duterte, AFP ground units faithfully complied with the orders to cease all offensive operations on orders of AFP Chief General Felimon Santos, Jr," he said.

"But as soon as the clock struck 0000 of 16April, when the unilateral ceasefire has lapsed, intelligence-driven combat operations against the terrorist New People’s Army resumed without let-up," said Arevalo.

"Data obtained from the period 16-28 April shows a total of 34 AFP-initiated combat operations. It accounted for 10 terrorists dead and seven captured or surrendered in various skirmishes in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," he added.

Arevalo said the government forces also seized a total of 58 high-powered firearms which includes M-16s with grenade launchers, M-16s, AK-47s, M-14s and others.

He said other items recovered were rifle magazines, assorted ammunition, 20 pieces of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other documents yielding information about the terrorists.

"Telling but no more surprising are the confiscations in Samar raid packs of anti-pregnancy pills. This supports the heart-breaking revelations of female members of the NPA who were either rescued or surrendered some of them pregnant, of how they were sexually abused and molested by their superiors; Of how some of them were constrained to marry their commanders for lack of recourse," Arevalo said.

Arevalo said "the AFP is unfazed by the CPP’s saber rattling. What we are more concerned with and is determined to prevent are their attacks on non-combatant civilians and tribal leaders which are also violations of International Humanitarian Law."

"Contrary to what lies they peddle, people complain of NPA abuses and robbing them of their relief goods, murder of their leaders, and other atrocities at this time of crisis. Thus, local folks report the presence of these terrorists in their communities which led to these successful operations," he said.Robina Asido/DMS