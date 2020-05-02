Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday directed all Philippine National Police (PNP) stations nationwide to be on full alert after the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) ended its ceasefire against government troops Thursday.

Año also condemned the act of the communist terrorist group saying it is “the final nail in the coffin and is a clear demonstration of their hypocrisy and being anti-peace while the country and the world are in the middle of the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic”.

“The terrorist group cannot hide to the people their aim to kill their countrymen, sabotaging peace and economy of the country,” he said.

“Government forces should be 100 percent focused to humanitarian efforts at this time and yet we now have to face the violence of these communist terrorists,” he added.

Año said that finding the cure against communist terrorism is much harder than finding the cure of COVID-19.

“As the nation and the world face an end of the lockdown, communist terrorism should be among those that must be left behind to the pre-COVID-19 times. They really don’t have good contribution in the country. They are anti-peace and counterproductive to nation-building as they wreak havoc in localities, both urban and rural areas,” he said.

As the CTGs harden their stance and order all NPA units “to immediately transition from an active defense posture to an offensive posture,” Año is enjoining all local government units (LGUs) to be on guard.

“To the LGUs, be one step ahead. Inform your constituents about the help of the local and national government so that the communist cannot influence the people. Be transparent, accountable, and swift in responding to the needs of your people, both in general and enhanced community quarantine areas,” he said.

Año said the statement of the communists that they are exerting effort to facilitate the distribution of relief aid for the masses as a hoax.

He said that CTGs are hampering the delivery of relief goods and “were never true to their unilateral ceasefire as seen in the death of 26 government forces killed in action between March 15 and April 23 under COVID-19 crisis.” Ella Dionisio/DMS