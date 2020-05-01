まにら新聞ウェブ

5月1日のまにら新聞から

Manila locks down first district of Tondo from May 3 to May 5

［ 107 words｜2020.5.1｜英字 ］

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso signed an executive order placing the first district of Tondo under hard lockdown beginning Sunday morning.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, Domagoso signed the Executive Order No. 22 on Thursday.

The 48-hour hard lockdown will start from 5 am of May 3 until 5 am of May 5.

People in the area will no be longer allowed to go out of their houses starting 8 pm of May 2 because of the curfew imposed by Manila City Hall.

The EO was signed "to shut down the entire Tondo 1 district for disease surveillance and mass testing operations." Robina Asido/DMS