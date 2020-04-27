The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday said the number of positive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country has risen to 7,579 with deaths breaching the 500 mark.

In a virtual presser, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire said as of 4pm, the DOH recorded 285 new cases bringing the total to 7,579 with 862 recoveries and 501 deaths.

Despite the increase in the number of recoveries, Vergeire said the DOH and other medical experts were still studying the possible re-infection or re-activation of the virus after two cured patients from Southern Philippines Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 following their 14-day home quarantine upon discharge from the hospital.

“According to Southern Philippines Medical Center, the two patients had mild symptoms, tested positive, had medical treatment, and were ordered to go home after having negative result. After two weeks of quarantine, they took swab test and tested positive again,” she said.

“The condition of the two patients are okay… one already went home after testing negative while the other is still waiting for the swab results… the DOH and experts are continuously studying the possibility of re-infection or re-activation and as of now there are still no evidence, hence, we cannot give a statement,” she added.

However, the Health official said it is possible the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) detected the remnants of the deadly virus in their body.

“But it is not contagious… the study about this matter continues,” Vergeire said.

The health official also said that the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) is already back on full operation after undergoing disinfection activities last week following the infection of its 43 personnel.

"The RITM is open and is already fully functional again. Their downscaling lasted for only a week. Now, it is already back at full operation," said Vergeire.

She said there were no employees of the RITM who were still admitted in their hospital facility while two of the positive patients have still been undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"The RITM and the DOH are providing full support to the medical needs of the RITM staff members," said Vergeire.

She again appealed to the public to stop mistreating the frontliners, patients and COVID-19 survivors.

“They continue to receive harassment, that’s why we appeal to everyone to stop giving them this kind of treatment,” Vergeire said. Ella Dionisio/DMS