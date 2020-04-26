Police arrested 44 Chinese Friday night after they received a report they were seen wearing guns during curfew hours outside their residence at Barangay Tambo in Paranaque City.

Subsequently, police found they were allegedly Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

The Regional Special Operations Unit of the Southern Police District, working with Paranaque police went to the area where they confirmed the report.

Police approached the men ''who were then still outside with their firearms visibly tucked on their waist,'' a report said.

''After introducing themselves as police officers, the group of Chinese men quickly fled inside the house, prompting the police officers to chase them resulting in their arrest,'' the police report said.

Police discovered an ''ongoing illegal online gambling operations inside the premises wherein they have recovered the aforementioned pieces of evidence and further, the arrest of Chinese POGO operators and a number of Filipino employees.''

In addition to the Chinese, which composed of 14 women and 30 men, also apprehended were nine Filipino men, police said.

Police recovered the following: money amounting to P1.335 million in different denominations, 255 Chinese yuan and 73 pieces of Chinese passports.

Turned over by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were three caliber .45 pistols and two cal 9mm pistols. Three guns had permits to carry and license to own firearms.

Also recovered were five black belt bags, nine internet modems, 400 cellphones, 17 computer desktop, 17 keyboard and mouse, 36 laptops and assorted computer cable and wires. DMS