At least three alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were killed while eight soldiers were wounded in a 34-minute clash in Sulu on Wednesday night.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said troops of the 45th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operation when the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Barangay Latih, Patikul around 6 pm.

Encinas said the operation was launched by Joint Task Force Sulu as part of an all-out offensive against the Abu Sayyaf, which killed 11 soldiers last week.

"Firefight ensued which lasted for 34 minutes after which enemy withdrew to different directions," he said.

Encinas said troops recovered three enemy cadavers.

The slain Abu Sayyaf members were identified as Guro Khalid, Udal Muhamadar Said, and alias Budah.

According to Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, JTF Sulu commander, said "based on reports, three more enemies were killed and many others were wounded."

Encinas said the eight wounded soldiers were evacuated to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital and to Camp Navarro General Hospital for medical attention.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, said government troops were sustaining "focused military operations in Sulu to finish the Abu sayyaf Group and bring about peace in the province. Robina Asido/DMS